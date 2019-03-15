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Alyssa Milano Comes Out as Trans, Disabled, Person of Color
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222 views • March 15, 2019
After Alyssa Milano wrote a bizarre tweet that she's a trans, disabled person of color, Kaitlin Bennett discusses the liberal stronghold on Hollywood and how these crazy celebrities will play a big influence on the 2020 election.
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