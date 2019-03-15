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Lyn Thyer (GcMAF) Extradition Hearing
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51 views • March 15, 2019
- Lyn thanks everyone for attending the court hearing today and giving their support
- Crown prosecution hearing were struggling to find any evidence that Lyn had committed any crime
- Further hearing for Lyn Thyer towards the end of the month
- Extradition hearing on 28th March for Davis Noakes when he's released from prison
- David is still in Wandsworth jail spending 23 hours a day in solitary confinement
- 1 in 2 people are expected to get some form of cancer in the next decade
- Crown prosecution hearing were struggling to find any evidence that Lyn had committed any crime
- Further hearing for Lyn Thyer towards the end of the month
- Extradition hearing on 28th March for Davis Noakes when he's released from prison
- David is still in Wandsworth jail spending 23 hours a day in solitary confinement
- 1 in 2 people are expected to get some form of cancer in the next decade
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