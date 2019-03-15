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Vegan Agenda 21 New World Order Diet Non-Sense
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176 views • March 15, 2019
There is a ridiculous new counter-movement of carnist conspiracy theorists claiming that eating a plant-based vegan diet is actually unhealthy and a New World Order Agenda 21 conspiracy meant to undermine your well-being! Many of the people pushing this idea are also claiming that eating raw animal corpses is the correct, natural, healthy diet for humans. The following video shows how/why these people are not only dangerously wrong, but 180 degrees wrong, practicing the very opposite...
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