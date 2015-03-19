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19.03.15 -- SPACE NEWS WEEKLY -- FLAT EARTH REVISITED
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29 views • March 15, 2019
When you look at all the factors involved, I think this Hegelian Dialectic--back and forth--is a cover-up for something else. The punch line is at the end, in the final wrap up. If it doesn't surprise you and make you laugh, I will be very disappointed. And I think my stance on this issue may upset some people.
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