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Juan Guaidó: “There is a lot of fear in the armed forces, a lot of persecution”
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29 views • March 15, 2019
March 14, 2019– Mary Greeley News – Juan Guaidó arrives at a Caracas hotel for an interview with EL PAÍS after 8pm on Tuesday. The Venezuelan opposition leader has spent the day zooming across town, where there was a fresh set of protests against President Nicolás Maduro over a power blackout that lasted over four days, which came on top of serious problems with the water supply.
https://marygreeley.com/?p=82911
https://marygreeley.com/?p=82911
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