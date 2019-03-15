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Americans Respond To Varsity Blues College Admissions Scandal
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10 views • March 15, 2019
The out-of-touch elite have been exposed to have been rigging and bribing their way through education admissions for their wholly undeserving offspring.
https://www.infowars.com/alleged-college-admissions-mastermind-used-two-schemes-to-get-kids-into-schools/
https://www.infowars.com/the-college-admissions-scandal-is-a-perfect-example-of-how-deeply-corrupt-america-has-become/
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5c8955fb96f802002664db65
https://www.infowars.com/alleged-college-admissions-mastermind-used-two-schemes-to-get-kids-into-schools/
https://www.infowars.com/the-college-admissions-scandal-is-a-perfect-example-of-how-deeply-corrupt-america-has-become/
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5c8955fb96f802002664db65
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