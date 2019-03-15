© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fourth Student Diagnosed With Cancer At Elementary School Next To Cell Tower
Follow
1
Share
Report
4190 views • March 15, 2019
A radiation expert has warned a cell phone tower near an elementary school in California may be responsible for at least four students developing cancer. Owen Shroyer breaks down the evidence on The War Room.
https://www.infowars.com/parents-blame-school-cell-tower-for-child-cancer-cases-as-radiation-expert-warns-absolutely-dangerous/
https://www.infowars.com/parents-blame-school-cell-tower-for-child-cancer-cases-as-radiation-expert-warns-absolutely-dangerous/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.