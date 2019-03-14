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Full Show - Human Replacement Program Exposed / The Truth About Beto-Mania - 03/14/2019
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880 views • March 14, 2019
Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke launched his 2020 presidential campaign with climate change fear-mongering warning we have 12 years to fix the planet or suffer hundreds of millions of “climate refugees.” He went on to praise Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal saying it could prevent the “extinction” of the human race. Joining today’s show is Paul Joseph Watson revealing cutting-edge intel on UK’s Brexit fight and Europe’s migrant crisis.
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