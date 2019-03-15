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Federal Prosecutors Conduct Criminal Investigation Into Facebook's Data Deals
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22 views • March 15, 2019
If the service is free to users, the users are the product. When you sign the user agreement, big tech companies are manufacturing consent to commodify your data for their profit.
https://www.infowars.com/facebook-bans-zero-hedge-from-platform-in-continued-purge-against-real-news/
https://www.infowars.com/live-owen-shroyer-banned-from-youtube-facebook-for-no-reason-is-twitter-next/
https://www.infowars.com/zuckerbergs-new-privacy-focused-vision-for-facebook-is-just-pr-and-damage-control/
https://www.infowars.com/facebook-bans-zero-hedge-from-platform-in-continued-purge-against-real-news/
https://www.infowars.com/live-owen-shroyer-banned-from-youtube-facebook-for-no-reason-is-twitter-next/
https://www.infowars.com/zuckerbergs-new-privacy-focused-vision-for-facebook-is-just-pr-and-damage-control/
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