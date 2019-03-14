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AOC Winning The Battle For The Soul Of America
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213 views • March 14, 2019
The temptation to laugh at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should be avoided as we watch her take control of the Democratic party. Alex explains that patriots must take her seriously in order to defeat her at the polls.
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