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LaVoy Finicum: Shot With His Hands In The Air
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41 views • March 14, 2019
Fifth in Curt Kruse's "Forensics" video series on LaVoy Finicum's assassination by Oregon State Police with FBI assistance.
It is not customary for police in America to shoot a man with his hands up in gesture of surrender, yet that appears to be the case with the assassination of LaVoy Finicum. It is also not customary for police to shoot a man simply because that man requests to be shot.
LaVoy's directive to "Shoot Me" was to get cops to think about what they were doing.
It is not customary for police in America to shoot a man with his hands up in gesture of surrender, yet that appears to be the case with the assassination of LaVoy Finicum. It is also not customary for police to shoot a man simply because that man requests to be shot.
LaVoy's directive to "Shoot Me" was to get cops to think about what they were doing.
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