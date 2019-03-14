© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brexit Betrayal Goes Nuclear
Follow
0
Share
Report
165 views • March 14, 2019
Brexit has again hit a bump in the road as lawmakers will vote on whether to delay the UK's departure from the European Union beyond March 29. Paul Joseph Watson breaks down the process and explains how the British can take back control of their country.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.