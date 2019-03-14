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Trump will win in 2020 if Dems start impeachment hearings: Massie
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352 views • March 14, 2019
Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) says President Trump will win the 2020 election if Democrats start impeachment hearings. Nancy Pelosi has stated that she doesn't support impeaching President Trump.
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trumpnewspoliticsbusinesspresident trumppresident donald trumpnancy pelosidonald trumpfox businessfox business networkpelosi2020 election2020 electionstrump 2020impeachmentlisa kennedy montgomerykennedy fox businessmichael cohencohenlisa kennedy montgomery fox businessrep massierep thomas massiethomas massie
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