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GOP Betrays Voters, UK BREXIT Becomes Betray-It
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221 views • March 14, 2019
Tony Blair has been caught conspiring with France’s Macro to stop BREXIT, but the real betrayal is coming from the Conservative party, as the GOP Senate is ready to oppose the will of GOP voters for a border wall. Mike Lee introduces a new welfare state extension to Social Security while he claims it’s unconstitutional for the President to protect the border.
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