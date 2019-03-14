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Howard Schultz slams Trump, Republicans over rising debt
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4 views • March 14, 2019
Former investment banker Carol Roth, Kingsview Asset Management CIO Scott Martin, Barron’s senior editor Jack Hough and Forbes Media Chairman Steve Forbes on how former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz criticized President Trump and Republicans over the rising debt.
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trumpnewspoliticsbusinessstarbuckspresident trumppresident donald trumpdonald trumpfox businessfox business networkdavid asmansteve forbescarol rothdavid asman fox businesshoward schultzbulls and bears with david asmancarol roth fox businessjack houghjack hough fox businessscott martinscott martin fox businessstarbucks ceosteve forbes fox business
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