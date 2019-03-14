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Trump’s auto tariffs would be a 'huge devastation': congresswomen
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6 views • March 14, 2019
Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) and Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Ala.) on why they are both co-sponsoring a bill that would block President Trump from imposing tariffs on foreign cars.
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