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Grand Jury Names 9/11 Suspects
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37 views • March 14, 2019
A Grand Jury investigation of 9/11 is underway after a US Attorney responded to a detailed analysis of scientific evidence pointing to the 3 towers being destroyed by explosives. Suspects and persons of interest have been named. And why have Kushner and others set up a shell corporation to get nukes to Saudi Arabia while pushing war with Iran because — nukes. Then, the “saaafety” AI software in the Boeing 737 Max 8 is suspected of wresting control from human pilot.
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