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Transhumanists are Ushering in a Phenotypic Revolution - Philosophy/Genetics Mini-Documentary
jroseland
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“The Revolutionary Phenotype” is a rigorous exposition of the misunderstood history of genetic evolution and an unnerving prophecy about how transhuman hubris will enslave our descendants to phenotypic machines of our own invention.

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Full Book Review https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/587-the-revolutionary-phenotype
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#Transhumanism is a Trap https://www.minds.com/blog/view/907256148871491584
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