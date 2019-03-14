© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Migrants Are Going To Canada To Enter The U.S. | NBC Nightly News
Follow
0
Share
Report
24 views • March 14, 2019
NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports from Vermont, where a growing numbers of migrants are illegally crossing into the U.S. from Canada because of lower security, and how inexpensive it can be.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.