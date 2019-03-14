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White House Defends President Donald Trump's Budget On National Debt, Medicare, More | NBC News
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2 views • March 14, 2019
President Trump unveiled his proposed 2020 budget on Monday. During a White House press briefing, Deputy Director of the Office of Management and Budget Russell Vought defended the budget, which faced scrutiny on the national debt, Medicare, defense spending, and welfare reform.
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