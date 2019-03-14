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President Donald Trump: 'I Feel Very Badly For Paul Manafort' | NBC News
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3 views • March 14, 2019
President Trump says he feels "very badly" for his former campaign manager Paul Manafort following his sentencing to 47 months in prison.
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