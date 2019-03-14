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Facebook Denies DDoS Hack Attack that Shuts Down Site for Many Users
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25 views • March 14, 2019
March 14, 2019– Mary Greeley News – Facebook has denied it was hacked despite the most severe outage in the firm’s history that kept users locked out for more than 14 hours.
https://marygreeley.com/?p=82734
https://marygreeley.com/?p=82734
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