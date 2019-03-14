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Flat Earth is Not a Conspiracy Theory
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1539 views • March 14, 2019
Flat Earth has long been touted as the mother of all conspiracy theories, marginalized, suppressed and ridiculed for centuries as being an ignorant ancient unscientific worldview, but the facts of the matter are far from what you have been told. It is a fact, not a theory, that bodies of water always seek and find their own level, from a beaker, a bottle, or a bathtub, to a pond, lake or an ocean, the natural physics of water and other liquids is to find and remain level. It is an...
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