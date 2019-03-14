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The Tao Te Ching (Audiobook)
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79 views • March 14, 2019
The Tao is an ancient Chinese book of practical wisdom and philosophy written nearly 3000 years ago by Lao Tzu. The teachings are just as relevant today as ever, especially given this wonderful translation by Ron Hogan. Unlike most translations which favor flowery, poetic language, this version of the Tao is colloquial, straight-forward, and blunt, the way Lao Tzu was said to have really been. For a written version of this piece, please visit: http://www.beatrice.com/TAO.txt
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