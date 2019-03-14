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Lisa Page admits being told to 'go easy' on Hillary Clinton
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9 views • March 14, 2019
Lisa Page said the Obama administration's Justice Department advised the FBI not to pursue the gross negligence statute for Hillary Clinton's mishandling of classified information; chief intelligence correspondent Catherine Herridge reports. #SpecialReport #FoxNews
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