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LaVoy Finicum: The Foam Bullet
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54 views • March 14, 2019
Curt Kruse of Montana creates the "Forensic-Style" video series examining various perspectives on the assassination of LaVoy Finicum on January 26 2016 in Oregon. He then presents those videos to The Mental Militia for wider distribution. As of March 13 2019 we have eight outstanding videos in his series. The above cover photo is of Jeanette Finicum, LaVoy's wife. We will post all eight (and any forthcoming) videos in this series here on Brighteon.
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