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Full Show - Alex Jones’ Message To Trump: Stop Big Tech Censorship Or Lose 2020 - 03/13/2019
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332 views • March 14, 2019
The UK Parliament is voting today if they will leave the EU by the March 29th deadline without a deal at all. Stateside, a federal judge is giving ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort “credit” for how he’s dealing with his sentence by hinting additional years won’t be added to his prison time. Joining today’s show is grassroots director of Liberty Hangout Kaitlin Bennett revealing what Americans can do when leftists harass them in public.
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