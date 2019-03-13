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The Future Of America Belongs To Those Who Will Take Action
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412 views • March 13, 2019
Mike Adams encourages patriots and liberty loving Americans to stand up and be the change they wish to see in President Trump. This country was founded by and for our citizens, so we must remind ourselves, we the people are the ones who must take ownership of America's destiny through our individual actions.
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