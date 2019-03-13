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Independent Media Warns President Trump About Consequences Of Big Tech Censorship
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176 views • March 13, 2019
Mike Adams issues his own warning to President Trump about the consequences of idleness, ignorance, and apathy toward the MASSIVE issue of big tech's coordinated censorship campaign against conservatives in the U.S., especially in relation to campaigning, voting, and political dialogues in general.
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