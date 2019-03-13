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Big Tech About To Ban All Content That Promotes Healthy Living
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133 views • March 13, 2019
Mike Adams shows how big tech's coordinated censorship campaign has turned its attention to alternative health solutions, other than products pushed by the pharmaceutical industry, and he proves how this is an attempt to maintain and increase revenue streams and profits in the medical tyranny industry.
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