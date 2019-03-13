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Shelly Neese, Author of "The Copper Scroll Project" exposes the secrets buried in Israel. WOW
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18 views • March 13, 2019
Take a listen to an amazing story of adventure in the telling of one man's riveting journey to unearth the hidden treasures of Jerusalem's temple, as recorded in this little know scroll. Find out why THEY Don't want you to hear this story.
HEAR THE WATCHMEN'S JOURNEY ((SUBSCRIBE TODAY))
CHECK US ON VIMEO, SEARCH HEAR THE WATCHMEN ON DEMAND VIEWING OF THE CONFERENCE AVAILABLE ((NOW))
http://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
HEAR THE WATCHMEN'S JOURNEY ((SUBSCRIBE TODAY))
CHECK US ON VIMEO, SEARCH HEAR THE WATCHMEN ON DEMAND VIEWING OF THE CONFERENCE AVAILABLE ((NOW))
http://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
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