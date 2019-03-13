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What Happened In Venezuela Can Also Happen In America
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108 views • March 13, 2019
Mike Adams breaks down how the 'democratic' mob rule in Venezuela led to their citizens demanding socialist policies that ultimately plunged the South American country into collapse, and if we're not careful, the United States of America could follow a similar path to a nightmare of realized socialism.
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