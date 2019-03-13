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Alex Jones: Trump’s Betrayal Of Americans’ Rights Heartbreaking!
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413 views • March 13, 2019
President Trump has not delivered on many of his core promises. Alex Jones calls in from the road to send a message and offer solutions directly to the president, but Trump must act now!
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