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Georgia Dems Introduce Bill Requiring Men Report To Cops After Ejaculating - War Room Full Show
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417 views • March 13, 2019
Savanah Hernandez hosts the first half of the War Room where she discusses the latest in abortion news, 2020 Democratic hopefuls and the latest attack on Trump supporters. Jake Lloyd then takes over to discuss social engineering and the blatant attack on the traditional family in 2019.
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