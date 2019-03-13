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Lawmakers at odds over how to tackle immigration debate
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Immigration is poised to remain a central issue for the 2020 campaign, but a new article in The Atlantic argues lawmakers aren't doing enough to address the debate. David Frum joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss why he thinks "if liberals won't enforce borders, fascists will."
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