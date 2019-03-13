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Trump administration discusses closing international immigration offices
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4 views • March 13, 2019
CBS News has learned the Trump administration is discussing closing international offices of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason joins CBSN to discuss the latest developments and the rest of the day's political headlines.
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