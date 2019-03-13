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Sanders questioned about Trump payments to Michael Cohen
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White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said during a briefing Monday that she was not aware of the specifics regarding alleged payments from President Trump to former attorney Michael Cohen while Mr. Trump was in office. CBS News Washington correspondent Paula Reid, who asked Sanders about the payments, joins CBSN with more.
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