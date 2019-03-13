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The College Admissions Conspiracy Could Topple The Deep State
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134 views • March 13, 2019
The conspiracy regarding college admissions has become a perfect example of the greed of the elite and could actually take down Deep State actors in the process. Alex calls in from the road to give his take on this breaking scandal.
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