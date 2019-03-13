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CIA Operation: North Korea embassy Madrid assailants gagged staff before escaping with stolen computers’
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24 views • March 13, 2019
March 13, 2019– Mary Greeley News – A group of men entered North Korea’s embassy in Madrid, bound and gagged staff, before driving off with stolen mobile phones and computers, Spanish media has reported.
https://marygreeley.com/?p=82678
https://marygreeley.com/?p=82678
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