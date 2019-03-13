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DUNBLANE to SANDY HOOK: 20th Anniversary Interview with "PhotoViaPops" (2016)
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44 views • March 13, 2019
MAX RESISTANCE 3/8/2016: Interview with coincidence investigator "PhotoViaPops" (alias) on the 20th Anniversary of the Dunblane Massacre in Scotland on 13 March 1996, when Thomas Hamilton allegedly shot 16 children and one teacher dead before killing himself. -- Very interesting conversation and information you will never hear on state propaganda media.
Mirrored from VIMEO: https://vimeo.com/158298768
Mirrored from VIMEO: https://vimeo.com/158298768
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