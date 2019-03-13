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Acupuncture: Safe & Painless, IF by an Adequately Trained L.Ac.: How do you identify one?
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2 views • March 13, 2019
Acupuncture: Safe, Painless, & Effective; “IF” performed by an adequately trained L.Ac.: So, How can you identify who that is, and know what that means? Here are some questions to consider: What education & training do Acupuncture Physicians go through? What regulatory bodies exist to confirm a practitioners credentials? What are the relevant credentials & what do they mean?! Of course, as with all professions, individuals with the same credentials provide varying quality service.
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