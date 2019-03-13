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DUNBLANE MASSACRE A BLUEPRINT FOR SANDY HOOK
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281 views • March 13, 2019
Alias "Photoviapops" (PVP) produduced 9 videos before Youtube blocked her channel. The videos were rescued and rendered into this single presentation. -- PVP expertly reveals numerous identical plots, reactions, and similarities that solidly link the storyline of the 1996 Dunblane Massacre to the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School event in CT. This amazing work serves as monumental evidence of organized, scripted foreknowledge on an international scale too large to be ignored.
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