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The Mandela Effect Demystified: The Malevolent Conspiracy that Explains it...
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92 views • March 13, 2019
This has got to be one of the most compelling and unsettling new conspiracy theories.
Large groups of the population distinctly remember certain cultural memes one way, yet a simple Google search will show they are totally different. Significant proportions of the population have false memories about mainstream cultural memes.
All resources mentioned
http://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/limitless-lifestyle/1431-the-mandela-effect-demystified
1:20 Examples of the Mandela Effect
6:09 Bat & Ball Math Trick
8:45 On Confabulation
9:53 Companies logos
10:28 Misquotations
11:22 Different versions
11:51 Internet trolls
13:35 Conspiracy theories
14:17 Google Keyword Trends
15:45 Alternative Explanations
15:55 Lack of Critical Reasoning Skills
17:52 Fake News
The Long Tail by Chris Anderson http://amzn.to/2mYk4CP
Trust me, I'm Lying by Ryan Holiday http://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/1341-trust-me-im-lying
18:49 Berenstien to Berenstain
19:55 The Programmer is Shit Testing us
21:22 Hollywood/CIA Propaganda
Graboid https://www.youtube.com/cards?feature=vm&v=GN7IfV2W5RA
28:55 Personal Mandela Effect(s)?
31:55 How to Improve Memory
Panax Ginseng and Ginkgo Biloba
Panax Ginseng http://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/311-ginseng
Auragin: Authentic 6-Year Korean Red Ginseng http://amzn.to/1LcWkFq
Pure Ginkgo Biloba Leaf Extract Powder (100 grams) http://amzn.to/2ndVmhQ
Adaptogens https://www.limitlessmindset.com/adaptogenic-nootropics-comparison
35:23 Memory Association
Memory association course http://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
36:45 Dual N-Back
Learn more about Dual N-Back http://www.limitlessmindset.com/software-apps/1342-dual-n-back-pro
Order http://dual-n-back-pro.com/discount-pricing/
38:12 Piracetam
Piracetam Decoded: What +600 Human Studies are Saying about the Enigmatic Smart Drug https://www.bitchute.com/video/wgZvWuSIKVs/
600 human studies http://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/335-piracetam
The Piracetam Protocol http://www.limitlessmindset.com/mind-power-products/1074-the-piracetam-protocol
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
My Book
How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed
Donate
Bitcoin: 37ftt2np8YxGedZu87eGmbiE9RxyCNs1VN
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
http://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
Large groups of the population distinctly remember certain cultural memes one way, yet a simple Google search will show they are totally different. Significant proportions of the population have false memories about mainstream cultural memes.
All resources mentioned
http://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/limitless-lifestyle/1431-the-mandela-effect-demystified
1:20 Examples of the Mandela Effect
6:09 Bat & Ball Math Trick
8:45 On Confabulation
9:53 Companies logos
10:28 Misquotations
11:22 Different versions
11:51 Internet trolls
13:35 Conspiracy theories
14:17 Google Keyword Trends
15:45 Alternative Explanations
15:55 Lack of Critical Reasoning Skills
17:52 Fake News
The Long Tail by Chris Anderson http://amzn.to/2mYk4CP
Trust me, I'm Lying by Ryan Holiday http://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/1341-trust-me-im-lying
18:49 Berenstien to Berenstain
19:55 The Programmer is Shit Testing us
21:22 Hollywood/CIA Propaganda
Graboid https://www.youtube.com/cards?feature=vm&v=GN7IfV2W5RA
28:55 Personal Mandela Effect(s)?
31:55 How to Improve Memory
Panax Ginseng and Ginkgo Biloba
Panax Ginseng http://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/311-ginseng
Auragin: Authentic 6-Year Korean Red Ginseng http://amzn.to/1LcWkFq
Pure Ginkgo Biloba Leaf Extract Powder (100 grams) http://amzn.to/2ndVmhQ
Adaptogens https://www.limitlessmindset.com/adaptogenic-nootropics-comparison
35:23 Memory Association
Memory association course http://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
36:45 Dual N-Back
Learn more about Dual N-Back http://www.limitlessmindset.com/software-apps/1342-dual-n-back-pro
Order http://dual-n-back-pro.com/discount-pricing/
38:12 Piracetam
Piracetam Decoded: What +600 Human Studies are Saying about the Enigmatic Smart Drug https://www.bitchute.com/video/wgZvWuSIKVs/
600 human studies http://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/335-piracetam
The Piracetam Protocol http://www.limitlessmindset.com/mind-power-products/1074-the-piracetam-protocol
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
My Book
How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed
Donate
Bitcoin: 37ftt2np8YxGedZu87eGmbiE9RxyCNs1VN
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
http://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
Keywords
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