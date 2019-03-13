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Lady Blount's 19th Century Flat Earth Poetry
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28 views • March 13, 2019
Around the turn of the 19th century there was a scientific revolution happening regarding the shape of the Earth, thanks to the work of people like Samuel Rowbotham, William Carpenter, Albert Smith, Thomas Winship, David Wardlaw Scott, and President of the Universal Zetetic Society Lady Elizabeth Blount. The following is a video compilation of Lady Blount's eloquent poetry exposing the truth about our motionless plane Earth.
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