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Hemp Fields Pollinating Recreational Fields
Gentlemen Stoners
Gentlemen Stoners
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22 views • March 13, 2019
With the Hemp Industry Heating up, there are unintended consequences. Red Eyed Widow explores what they are and the short and long-term impacts.

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http://www.gentlemenstoners.com
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marijuana newscannabis businesscannabis farmcannabis futurescannabis industrycannabis newshemp farmmarijuana farmrecreational farmsweed newsgentlemen stonersmarijuana growerpollinationred eyed widow
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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