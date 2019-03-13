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Hemp Fields Pollinating Recreational Fields
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22 views • March 13, 2019
With the Hemp Industry Heating up, there are unintended consequences. Red Eyed Widow explores what they are and the short and long-term impacts.
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http://www.gentlemenstoners.com
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http://www.gentlemenstoners.com
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