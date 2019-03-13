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The Lobby USA - Abridged
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45 views • March 13, 2019
1 hour, abridged version of censored Al Jazeera documentary exposing the Israel lobby in the U.S.
More info://bit.ly/2PCKgF0
Additional documentaries on the Israel lobby can be seen at https://bit.ly/2SJgcGj
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Playlist with the intros removed: https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/WGI0mWa35NXC/
More info://bit.ly/2PCKgF0
Additional documentaries on the Israel lobby can be seen at https://bit.ly/2SJgcGj
___________________________________________
Playlist with the intros removed: https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/WGI0mWa35NXC/
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