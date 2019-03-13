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Amazing Satellite Zoom Shows People Upside Down in Australia!
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165 views • March 13, 2019
Incredible new footage from the Japanese Flimiwari 9 satellite has just been released zooming-in to reveal people, buildings, oceans and waterfalls all literally upside-down in Australia, proving it really is "the land down under" and finally shutting up these ridiculous flat-Earthers once and for all.
To learn more about the tilting, wobbling, spinning, sphere-pear Earth you definitely live on, please visit:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
To learn more about the tilting, wobbling, spinning, sphere-pear Earth you definitely live on, please visit:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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