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My Boot Collection
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3 views • March 13, 2019
My collection of goth and work boots. My previous jobs required the toughest and best quality footwear. The goth boots however, are my favorite choice ;)
The boots that were inherited from my great grandfather were made in the USA, but I don't know what company manufactured them.
The boots that were inherited from my great grandfather were made in the USA, but I don't know what company manufactured them.
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