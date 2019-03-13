© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full Show - First The Left Destroys God Then They Destroy Humanity - 03/12/2019
Follow
0
Share
Report
315 views • March 13, 2019
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) revealed that special counsel Robert Mueller and the rest of the Democrats have insufficient evidence to impeach the president after admitting removing Trump is “just not worth it.” Her confession is intended to save the DNC from giving in to the party’s fringe demands that are out of touch with most Americans. Across the Atlantic, UK PM Theresa May is threatening to never leave the EU if officials don’t back her Brexit deal.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.