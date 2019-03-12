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Trump Refuses To Commit Executive Order To Prevent Big Tech Censorship
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332 views • March 12, 2019
Trump won election because his supporters were able to use social media to help him, but Trump doesn't seem driven to protect freedom of speech online. Paul Joseph Watson discusses how those in power sometimes break their commitments.
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